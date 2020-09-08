Advertisement

Fargo man in custody after chase on I-94

Austin Muck, 27, is under arrest following a wild chase down I-94.
Austin Muck, 27, is under arrest following a wild chase down I-94.(Barnes County, ND Jail)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fargo man is in custody after a high speed case on I-94 late Monday night that stretched 48 miles.

Troopers with the North Dakota Highway Patrol say they had to use a tire deflation device to stop Austin Muck from fleeing.

Muck has been caught and charged with fleeing a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and driving under suspension.

A woman riding as his passenger was taken into custody without incident.

