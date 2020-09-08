Advertisement

Every county in North Dakota will have physical polling places for the general election

Votes will be collected through absentee ballots and at physical polling locations in November.
By Morgan Benth
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The November ballot has been finalized. With the election less than two months away, election workers are consulting with each county to make sure North Dakotans have voting options.

In June, North Dakota saw its first ever completely mail-in primary election. But election officials said the counties want to bring some normalcy back to November’s general election. Votes will be collected through absentee ballots and at physical polling locations in November.

“This is a time to make plans for how they will vote. If you’re going to vote in-person just recognize that there’ll be fewer voting places that will be open, so lines are more of a possibility,” said state election director Brian Newby.

Newby said only 115 polling places will be operating during the general election, down from the usual 225. But he said they’re giving North Dakota voters more options in other ways.

“If you vote by mail, if you vote early in-person, and you also have polling places then you’ve reduced the risk of relying on any one thing,” said Newby.

Newby suggests requesting a mail-in ballot and dropping it into a designated drop box; he said this would be the safest way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while also ensuring your ballot is counted.

“That’s what I recommend. That way you know you got the ballot and you don’t have to have any concern that it didn’t get there because you took it yourself,” said Newby.

Every county in the state, except Divide County, has at least one ballot drop box.

Newby said a more detailed list of drop boxes will be available in the coming weeks. Election officials said ballots will be ready to be mailed out by Sept. 24.

