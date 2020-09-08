BSC moves to the moderate risk level for COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State College students move to the moderate risk level for COVID-19, after Gov. Doug Burgum designated Burleigh County and Morton County as moderate risk.

According to the Bismarck State College website in the BSC Smart Start Guide, this move to the yellow level activates two additional precautions: no outside guests allowed in the BSC residence halls, and no visitation between rooms in the halls.

The website said BSC students returned to campus with a multilayer protection process in place, which includes hybrid classes, enhanced hygiene, and mask requirements.

Due to these precautions already in place on campus, according to the website, no other changes to BSC’s instructional or campus models will be required at this time.

