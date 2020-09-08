Bond set for two suspects, third missing in prostitute sting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge has set bond for two of the three suspects connected to facilitating prostitution at spas in Bismarck and Dickinson.

Sixty-four-year-old Lance Jacobson was held on a $1,000 bond, but has since bailed out of jail.

Police say Jacobson was one of the owners of the spa that would offer sexual favors for money.

Fifty-six-year-old Jiang Jennings was arrested on Saturday and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

In court on Tuesday, Jennings needed a Mandarin Chinese interpreter to communicate with Judge James Hill.

While setting bond, she was weeping, crying out for her husband and pleaded that what she did was stupid.

The third suspect, 66-year-old, Craig Grorud is still wanted on a warrants.

Police say he falsely listed his name as the business owner of the Hong Kong Spa.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.