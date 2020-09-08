Advertisement

Bismarck has free testing every week day for COVID-19

Static sites for COVID-19 testing could reach all major cities in ND
Static sites for COVID-19 testing could reach all major cities in ND(KFYR)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck has free testing for COVID-19 every week day.

Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ND Department of Health located at 1720 Burlington Dr., 701-328-0707.

Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Bismarck Events Center located at 315 South 5th Street, 701-355-1540.

Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ND Department of Health and also in Mandan from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.  at Dacotah Speedway located at 2500 Longspur Trail, 701-667-3370.

Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Jeanette Myhre Elementary School located at 919 South 12th Street 701-255-4242.

Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ND Department of Health.

You can pre-register at testreg.nd.gov

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot City Council President pens letter of support for proposed 2021 budget

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot City Council President pens letter of support for proposed 2021 budget

News

International college students, faculty return to Bottineau amid pandemic

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
International college students are back in the state for classes after this summer’s short lived VISA restrictions from Immigration and Customs Enforcement left many of them wondering if they would be returning.

News

Every county in North Dakota will have physical polling places for the general election

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The November ballot has been finalized. With the election less than two months away, election workers are consulting with each county to make sure North Dakotans have voting options.

News

Bond set for two suspects, third missing in prostitute sting

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Burleigh County judge has set bond for two of the three suspects connected to facilitating prostitution at spas in Bismarck and Dickinson.

Latest News

News

Search continues for missing teen last seen swimming in Yellowstone River near Fairview, Mont.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
The search continues for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen swimming in the Yellowstone River near Fairview, Montana with friends on Saturday afternoon.

News

McQuade Softball Board still donates despite no tournament

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Even though there was no tournament, the Sam McQuade Sr. Charity Softball Tournament board donated $84,000 to Bismarck and Mandan charities.

News

Governor’s announcement will not change BPS instructional model

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck Public School administrators decided to continue operating under their moderate risk level or hybrid model of instruction, after Gov. Doug Burgum designated Burleigh County as moderate risk.

News

Minot State holds delayed art exhibition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
One of the casualties of the first wave of COVID-19 shutdowns was the Minot State University student capstone exhibition for some of the graduating art students.

News

Fuel the Fight supports cancer patients who travel to Minot

Updated: 3 hours ago
People from all over North Dakota come to the Trinity CancerCare Center in Minot for treatment.

News

Illegal entry arrests near Ambrose

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Salling
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers caught two Romanian nationals illegally entering the country near Ambrose last month.