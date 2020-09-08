Bismarck has free testing every week day for COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck has free testing for COVID-19 every week day.

Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ND Department of Health located at 1720 Burlington Dr., 701-328-0707.

Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Bismarck Events Center located at 315 South 5th Street, 701-355-1540.

Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ND Department of Health and also in Mandan from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Dacotah Speedway located at 2500 Longspur Trail, 701-667-3370.

Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Jeanette Myhre Elementary School located at 919 South 12th Street 701-255-4242.

Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ND Department of Health.

You can pre-register at testreg.nd.gov

