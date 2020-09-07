University of Mary students set to return in level three moderate risk this fall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary is set to return to school Sept. 8 in the university’s level three moderate risk mode of their restart plans.

This means all gatherings are limited to 75% of capacity, take-out meals will be readily available and social distancing is strongly encouraged.

“We are not going to allow lounges to be plum full with students gathering around that are not social distancing. Visit to residence hall rooms is prohibited,” said Executive Vice President Jerome Richter.

Richter said masks are also strongly encouraged but if students cannot be physically distanced they need to be wearing a mask.

