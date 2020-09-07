UMary Engineering students get a near 20,000 square feet facility to work out of

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary School of Engineering students have a new facility to call home.

This year, students will return to a near 20,000 square feet facility that is dedicated to teaching the of varying facets of engineering.

Previously, students attended class and labs in various parts of the campus, but this new facility combines what’s needed for labs and lectures into one.

“It’ll be much nicer to have everything in one building and all the students within perimeter of each other and they can talk to each other and discuss their projects,” said Dean of School of Engineering Terry Pilling.

The University of Mary broke ground on the new engineering facility 16 months ago, in April of 2019 and Pilling hopes the new facility attracts more students to the program.

