Advertisement

UMary Engineering students get a near 20,000 square feet facility to work out of

New facility
New facility(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary School of Engineering students have a new facility to call home.

This year, students will return to a near 20,000 square feet facility that is dedicated to teaching the of varying facets of engineering.

Previously, students attended class and labs in various parts of the campus, but this new facility combines what’s needed for labs and lectures into one.

“It’ll be much nicer to have everything in one building and all the students within perimeter of each other and they can talk to each other and discuss their projects,” said Dean of School of Engineering Terry Pilling.

The University of Mary broke ground on the new engineering facility 16 months ago, in April of 2019 and Pilling hopes the new facility attracts more students to the program.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bismarck horse rescue hold “Derby Like a Local” for Bismarck Cancer Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The Kentucky Derby continued on at Churchill Downs without spectators. But that wasn’t the case in Bismarck.

News

Crews on scene of a grass fire in northwest Bismarck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Bismarck Rural Fire, Burleigh County Sheriff and Metro ambulance are on scene of a grass fire.

News

Arrest in SW Minot armed robbery

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Minot Police said they arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery Saturday afternoon in southwest Minot.

News

Sunday: 299 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Updated: 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Test Results

Latest News

News

Friday night football highlights

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV Sports
Friday night football highlights

News

Dan’s Garden

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dan Cashman
September and October are really good because the soil is still warm most of the hot days are behind us and the trees will root in and get established before we go into winter.

VOD Recording

Evening weather 9-5-2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
Night Report at Ten

News

Trump 2020 supporters hold boat parade on Lake Sakakawea

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT
|
By Grace Kraemer
Supporters of President Donald Trump organized boat parades across the country over the long Labor Day weekend.

News

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Montana girl

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT
|
By Daniel Burbank
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Montana girl

News

Legacy Sabers football bus hits moose after game

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Notermann
The incident happened around 10 p.m. CST outside of Ray, when the right front of the bus hit the animal.