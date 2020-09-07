Stark County Sheriff’s Department expands K9 program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the help of a community donation, the Stark County Sheriff’s Department is expanding their fleet with a four legged friend.

K-9 Jerry Lee and his handler, Deputy Dave Klatt, will join the force after 10 weeks of training. Jerry Lee was acquired from the West Fargo Police Department and paired with his handler in August.

Lt. Eldon Meher says the department was looking to expand its K-9 program

“He’s a dual purpose K9, so he does narcotics, but also apprehension. So he’ll be a dual asset, in addition to that he’ll also do tracking,” said Meher.

Jerry Lee and Klatt will join veteran K9 team Kevin Eldridge and Archer. They hope to have both K9′s on the streets by the end of the year.

