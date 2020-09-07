Advertisement

North Dakota AMVETS planning to send a copy of the constitution to every 8th grader in the state

North Dakota AMVETS
North Dakota AMVETS(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota AMVETS partnered with the Department of Public Instruction and superintendent Kirsten Baesler to deliver copies of the constitution to every eighth grader in the state.

AMVETS spent the day boxing up more than 9,000 booklets students will get on September 17th, also known as Constitution Day. The idea comes from a Kentucky organization preparing 8th graders for a requirement test.

“The Constitution; we talk about it but we don’t know what it is and this is just our effort to start [educating] at a younger age,” said North Dakota AMVETS department commander, Jim Nelson.

So far North Dakota and Tennessee AMVETS are the first two states to participant with this educational tool. Nelson said they’re goal is to make this a yearly project with all 50 states.

