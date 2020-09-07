NDR home buyers program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. – A gap financing program, also known as the resilient home buyer program, is helping low and moderate income home-buyers in Minot.

The program is aimed at helping low and moderate income homeowners impacted by the flood and those whose home the city had to buy out due to its location in a flood zone. The program provides up to $60,000 to get a new single family home in city limits outside the flood zone.If residents stay in the house for at least 15 years the money is forgiven.

“We had been slowly moving along up until about three months ago. We had closed on six of these which means six homes had been sold, which means we were helping the real estate market. Well, by the end of this month we will have closed on 23,” said National Disaster Resilience Program Manager John Zakian.

The $1.5 million program is funded through the National Disaster Resilience program.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.