Advertisement

Minot Symphony Orchestra to hold auditions

Minot Symphony Orchestra to hold auditions
Minot Symphony Orchestra to hold auditions(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Symphony Orchestra will be holding auditions to find new members for its 95th season.

Auditions will be held on Sept. 12 by appointment only.

Interested musicians can register for an appointment time online and receive audition requirements based on their instrument.

The deadline to register is Sept. 9, and masks will be required if you’re not playing an instrument that requires you to remove it.

The symphony is scheduled to hold its first concert in September with performances on Sept. 24 and 26 at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at on the Minot State University campus.

You can register online here: https://tinyurl.com/msoauditions or by calling 701-858-4228.

You can also buy tickets for the season’s first concert here: www.minotsymphony.com.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Children learn about airplanes at the North Dakota Heritage Center

Updated: moments ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The weekly program called Little Kids, Big World started in July as a way to help kids continue to learn during the pandemic.

News

Devoted Bismarck-Mandan rummage sale shoppers continue tradition

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
This year, shoppers return to the area even without the Powwow.

News

International Peace Garden adding more family fun

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
They said they hope the new changes will increase business once the coronavirus winds down.

News

NDSU Harvest Bowl postponed to 2021

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The university postponed the event to Nov. 19-20,2021 due to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Drugmakers make public pledge on vaccine safety

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
So far, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have committed to releasing the statement that they will not seek government approval until enough data has been collected to ensure the drugs are safe and effective.

News

UMary Engineering students get a near 20,000 square feet facility to work out of

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The University of Mary broke ground on the new engineering facility 16 months ago in April of 2019.

News

Bismarck horse rescue hold “Derby Like a Local” for Bismarck Cancer Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The Kentucky Derby continued on at Churchill Downs without spectators. But that wasn’t the case in Bismarck.

News

Crews on scene of a grass fire in northwest Bismarck

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Bismarck Rural Fire, Burleigh County Sheriff and Metro ambulance are on scene of a grass fire.

News

Arrest in SW Minot armed robbery

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Minot Police said they arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery Saturday afternoon in southwest Minot.

News

Sunday: 299 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Updated: 10 hours ago
COVID-19 Test Results