Minot Symphony Orchestra to hold auditions

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Symphony Orchestra will be holding auditions to find new members for its 95th season.

Auditions will be held on Sept. 12 by appointment only.

Interested musicians can register for an appointment time online and receive audition requirements based on their instrument.

The deadline to register is Sept. 9, and masks will be required if you’re not playing an instrument that requires you to remove it.

The symphony is scheduled to hold its first concert in September with performances on Sept. 24 and 26 at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at on the Minot State University campus.

You can register online here: https://tinyurl.com/msoauditions or by calling 701-858-4228.

You can also buy tickets for the season’s first concert here: www.minotsymphony.com.

