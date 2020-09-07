International Peace Garden adding more family fun

INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDEN – The staff at the International Peace Garden is working to become a family destination year-round.

Staff said they’re expanding the trail system, and in winter they’ll be grooming the trails for cross-country skiing. The garden has also added the world’s most unique collection of cacti and succulents, including 5,000 species.

They said they hope the new changes will increase business once the coronavirus winds down.

“It’s been a tough season as far as visitorship, and revenue. As soon as things got serious in March we realized that this wasn’t going to be like last year or the year before until the pandemic settles down, and as far as our Canadian visitorship is pretty much zero,” said Tim Chapman, CEO.

Chapman said Canadian residents are required to quarantine for 14 days if they visit the International Peace Garden.

