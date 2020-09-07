Former Eagle Ridge Apartment residents move into new housing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been almost one month since the Eagle Ridge Apartment Fire in Mandan and most former residents found new housing.

Jasmine Sheetz spent the past week moving furniture and boxes into her new apartment. She said community support got her through the past few weeks so she can focus on work and school.

”We’re just so grateful that we have a good community who can help us out because we literally lost everything so all we had was the clothes were wearing that day,” said Former Eagle Ridge Apartments resident, Jasmine Sheetz.

Sheetz said most items in her new apartment came from the Mandan Fire Relief Center.

