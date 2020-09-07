Drugmakers make public pledge on vaccine safety

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Drugmakers working to create a coronavirus vaccine report they plan to issue a public statement ensuring the safety of their vaccines.

Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, are already testing their vaccine candidates in phase three trials.

Many people, including some of the nation’s top health care experts, have questioned the safety and research backing the vaccines.

So far, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have committed to releasing the statement that they will not seek government approval until enough data has been collected to ensure the drugs are safe and effective.

