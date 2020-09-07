Advertisement

Devoted Bismarck-Mandan rummage sale shoppers continue tradition

Rummage sales
Rummage sales(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Each year during the United Tribes Technical College Powwow weekend, rummage sales through the Bismarck-Mandan area are a neighborhood favorite. This year, shoppers return to the area even without the Powwow.

Kitty and Albert Mettler are talking with their new neighbors about these years rummage sales.

“We moved in a month ago, we had to really downside,” said Mettler.

But selling as been in the family for generations.

Kitty: “My dad would sell furniture and so a lot of times he’d build furniture. So then the way the sell it-lots of times he started off with garage sales,” said Mettler.

Leslie Rhoads and her family travel from McClusky every year and says she visits as many sales as she can find.

“I find out about it from friends and they were going so I thought: ‘You know, I’ll go and drive away and see what I can find’,” said Rhoads.

Kate Simenson also brought her Jaime to their first rummage sale when she was two months old. Now, Jaime and her daughter are continuing the tradition.

“It’s just been a fun thing to do with my mom. Like sending time with her and spend time with my sister and hang out as a girls day,” said Jaime Simenson.

Although less homes are participating in this years city-wide rummage sales, the Mettlers said devoted shoppers are just as enthusiastic.

The United Tribes Technical College released a statement in May announcing the Powwow will take place September 7-12, 2021.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Children learn about airplanes at the North Dakota Heritage Center

Updated: moments ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The weekly program called Little Kids, Big World started in July as a way to help kids continue to learn during the pandemic.

News

International Peace Garden adding more family fun

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
They said they hope the new changes will increase business once the coronavirus winds down.

News

Minot Symphony Orchestra to hold auditions

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Interested musicians can register for an appointment time online and receive audition requirements based on their instrument.

News

NDSU Harvest Bowl postponed to 2021

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The university postponed the event to Nov. 19-20,2021 due to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Drugmakers make public pledge on vaccine safety

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
So far, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have committed to releasing the statement that they will not seek government approval until enough data has been collected to ensure the drugs are safe and effective.

News

UMary Engineering students get a near 20,000 square feet facility to work out of

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The University of Mary broke ground on the new engineering facility 16 months ago in April of 2019.

News

Bismarck horse rescue hold “Derby Like a Local” for Bismarck Cancer Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The Kentucky Derby continued on at Churchill Downs without spectators. But that wasn’t the case in Bismarck.

News

Crews on scene of a grass fire in northwest Bismarck

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Bismarck Rural Fire, Burleigh County Sheriff and Metro ambulance are on scene of a grass fire.

News

Arrest in SW Minot armed robbery

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Minot Police said they arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery Saturday afternoon in southwest Minot.

News

Sunday: 299 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Updated: 10 hours ago
COVID-19 Test Results