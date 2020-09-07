Devoted Bismarck-Mandan rummage sale shoppers continue tradition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Each year during the United Tribes Technical College Powwow weekend, rummage sales through the Bismarck-Mandan area are a neighborhood favorite. This year, shoppers return to the area even without the Powwow.

Kitty and Albert Mettler are talking with their new neighbors about these years rummage sales.

“We moved in a month ago, we had to really downside,” said Mettler.

But selling as been in the family for generations.

Kitty: “My dad would sell furniture and so a lot of times he’d build furniture. So then the way the sell it-lots of times he started off with garage sales,” said Mettler.

Leslie Rhoads and her family travel from McClusky every year and says she visits as many sales as she can find.

“I find out about it from friends and they were going so I thought: ‘You know, I’ll go and drive away and see what I can find’,” said Rhoads.

Kate Simenson also brought her Jaime to their first rummage sale when she was two months old. Now, Jaime and her daughter are continuing the tradition.

“It’s just been a fun thing to do with my mom. Like sending time with her and spend time with my sister and hang out as a girls day,” said Jaime Simenson.

Although less homes are participating in this years city-wide rummage sales, the Mettlers said devoted shoppers are just as enthusiastic.

The United Tribes Technical College released a statement in May announcing the Powwow will take place September 7-12, 2021.

