DCB Photography program renovates new studio

Photography studio at Dakota College at Bottineau
Photography studio at Dakota College at Bottineau(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Photography students at Dakota College at Bottineau will be able to start off the new year by breaking in a newly renovated photography studio.

Two faculty members, Leslie Ostriem and Clint Saunders, renovated a football locker room over the course of five days.

Faculty said by finishing the studio they can expand their class sizes from five students to 24 even with social distancing precautions.

They also said now they can give students the hands-on experience they will need in the future.

“Based on our program, we’re ranked ninth best photography program in the nation so, it’s nice to have a studio that kind of supports that. You know, where the students can come in and just really learn and work in a productive studio,” said Saunders.

Saunders said the department is also planning to add three new photography related courses to the current 11.

