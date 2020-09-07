Children learn about airplanes at the North Dakota Heritage Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As children settle into the new normal for education this year, many hands-on activities may not be available.

Young children at the North Dakota Heritage Center, spent the afternoon learning about the history of airplanes in the state and even built their own model plane.

“So a lot of kids like the activities but it’s so important that kids learn about the history of North Dakota,” said Little Kids, Big World instructor, Sarah Fox.

The weekly program called Little Kids, Big World started in July as a way to help kids continue to learn during the pandemic.

