16-year low gas prices

MINOT, N.D. – Good news for North Dakota drivers. Gas prices this month are actually at the lowest prices they have been for the month in more 16 years, according to AAA.

The statewide average cost of a gallon of gas is $2.11 while the nation average is $2.23.

Last year, North Dakota drivers were paying $2.57.

Gas demand is still on the rise but remains lower than last year’s level.

Prices will get lower as the summer travel season wraps up.

