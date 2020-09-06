Advertisement

Trump 2020 supporters hold boat parade on Lake Sakakawea

Trump boat parade
Trump boat parade(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE SAKAKAWEA, N.D. – Supporters of President Donald Trump organized boat parades across the country over the long Labor Day weekend.

North Dakota was no exception.

Both supporters and those in protest of the president gathered at Lake Sakakawea Sept. 5.

This Labor Day weekend was busier than usual at Lake Sakakawea, as hundreds of supporters of President Trump took to the water for a boat parade.

“We have our ways of, you know, supporting trump. that would be going out on the boat and flying our flags,” said parade attendee Chase Schlafmann.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, served as Grand Marshal for the parade, in support of the current Commander-In-Chief.

“The issues that are coming are incredibly important for North Dakota, producing states. This administration and this president have been great for AG, great for oil. Great for the things that are important to North Dakota,” said Armstrong.

This year’s campaign trail on both sides of the aisle has looked anything but ordinary due to the coronavirus pandemic. Armstrong said this is a way to show support while staying safe.

“I think people are ready to do something. You’ve got COVID going on across the state. I don’t know if you can think of a better socially distant event than a boat parade,” said Armstrong.

But not everyone attending was in favor of President Trump, as a small group staged a counter-demonstration on the shore.

“We organized this protest against the President of the United States--45 himself. Not the boaters or anything like that. We are exercising our constitutional right,” said protest organizer Casey Buchmann.

The protesters wanted to show others that there is more than just one option for the election.

“The goal for me is just to make sure that people see that there are other options. And that there are people not afraid to show what they believe in,” said Buchmann.

The protests remained peaceful and the parade went on without any issues.

The route took supporters down to the Garrison Dam, then north near the Riverdale Bluffs before turning back to Alcatraz Island.

This parade is just one of many this weekend across the state. There were demonstrations at Lake Metigoshe and Lake Tschida.

