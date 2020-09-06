Emanuel to practice squad

(KFYR) - At 12 p.m. CDT the NFL allowed all 32 NFL teams to add 16 players to their teams via the practice squad. Here is a list of some former Bison who will be added to the Practice Squad.

Below is a list of former NDSU players who signed Practice Squad deals Sunday:

Kyle Emanuel (Las Vegas)

Darrius Shepherd (Green Bay)

Derrek Tuszka (Denver)

Ben Ellefson (Jacksonville)

Below is a list of former Bison who will start the season on their respective club’s 53-man roster:

Carson Wentz (Philadelphia)

Easton Stick (Los Angeles Chargers)

Chris Board (Baltimore)

Billy Turner (Green Bay)

Joe Haeg (Tampa Bay)

This list is being updated regularly, check back for more updates.

