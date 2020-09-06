Dan’s Garden

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A lot of people have been asking me every day if this is a good time of the year to plant a tree. In September and October are really good because the soil is still warm most of the hot days are behind us and the trees will root in and get established before we go into winter.

So this elm we are going to plant today we dug the hole about six or eight inches wider than the root ball on each side but we don’t want to plant this tree deep we want these flair roots above the ground or even with the ground after sediment then it will grow really nice for us.

These new Elms are resistant to the Dutch Elem disease and it is our state tree anyway it’s a good to plant something hearty fast growing and will live a long time. I dug this specious now were going to water the soil it’s kinda dry because we haven’t had a lot of rain so you’ll have to water every three or four days for the for three or four weeks then it will be rooted in quite well.

We are going to stake it so it grows nice and straight we are going to mulch it with four inches deep with this hardwood mulch to keep the weeds out keep the mice and rabbits away from living right there. And these tree protectors help a lot to just incase we have a lot of snow and the rodents don’t have anything to eat.

So remember planting a tree shows faith in the future we are really planting for the next generation and next week we’ll have more tips so until then good gardening.

