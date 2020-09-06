Advertisement

Dan’s Garden

By Dan Cashman
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A lot of people have been asking me every day if this is a good time of the year to plant a tree. In September and October are really good because the soil is still warm most of the hot days are behind us and the trees will root in and get established before we go into winter.

So this elm we are going to plant today we dug the hole about six or eight inches wider than the root ball on each side but we don’t want to plant this tree deep we want these flair roots above the ground or even with the ground after sediment then it will grow really nice for us.

These new Elms are resistant to the Dutch Elem disease and it is our state tree anyway it’s a good to plant something hearty fast growing and will live a long time. I dug this specious now were going to water the soil it’s kinda dry because we haven’t had a lot of rain so you’ll have to water every three or four days for the for three or four weeks then it will be rooted in quite well.

We are going to stake it so it grows nice and straight we are going to mulch it with four inches deep with this hardwood mulch to keep the weeds out keep the mice and rabbits away from living right there. And these tree protectors help a lot to just incase we have a lot of snow and the rodents don’t have anything to eat.

So remember planting a tree shows faith in the future we are really planting for the next generation and next week we’ll have more tips so until then good gardening.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sunday: 299 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Updated: 16 minutes ago
COVID-19 Test Results

News

Friday night football highlights

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By KFYR-TV Sports
Friday night football highlights

VOD Recording

Evening weather 9-5-2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
Night Report at Ten

News

Trump 2020 supporters hold boat parade on Lake Sakakawea

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Supporters of President Donald Trump organized boat parades across the country over the long Labor Day weekend.

Latest News

News

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Montana girl

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Montana girl

News

Legacy Sabers football bus hits moose after game

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
The incident happened around 10 p.m. CST outside of Ray, when the right front of the bus hit the animal.

News

Canning 101

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Becky Zahn Walcker is the owner of Memories of Home by Becky and she joins us to help us take on those canning projects.

News

Indoor/Outdoor Office Tech

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Many of us are working from home now and if you’re set up with the right equipment, there’s pretty much nothing you can’t accomplish remotely.

VOD Recording

Touchmark residents end summer with 100-foot slip n’ slide

Updated: 17 hours ago
Start your day with the latest news and weather information.

VOD Recording

Canning 101

Updated: 17 hours ago
North Dakota Today