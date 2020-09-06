Crews on scene of a grass fire in northwest Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Rural Fire, Burleigh County Sheriff and Metro ambulance are on scene of a grass fire on the 4200 block of Crestwood Drive.

According to a Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputy, high winds are creating difficult firefighting conditions.

The deputy also said residents are being notified around the neighborhood, emergency personnel are prepared to evacuate if needed.

The sheriff’s deputy also estimated one acre has burned at this time.

Your News Leader will continue to update the story as more than information becomes available.

