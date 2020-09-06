Advertisement

Bismarck horse rescue hold “Derby Like a Local” for Bismarck Cancer Center

Derby Like a Local
Derby Like a Local(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Kentucky Derby continued on at Churchill Downs without spectators. But that wasn’t the case in Bismarck.

TR 4 Heart and Soul was one of a few horse rescues that watched the Derby before holding a virtual horse racing competition. Proceeds from “Derby Like a Local” will go towards recovering cancer patients at the Bismarck Cancer Center.

“We have seen some cancer survivors that are just finishing up with chemo that the horses third dimensional movement is really strengthen their core,” said TR4 Heart and Soul founder/director, Katie Oakland.

Last year, Derby Like a Local raised more than $1,500 covering about 50 equine therapy lessons.

