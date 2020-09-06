Arrest in SW Minot armed robbery
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police said they arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery Saturday afternoon.
Investigators said officers responded to a southwest Minot address shortly before 4:30 p.m. for a robbery, where the victims told them they were robbed at gunpoint.
Police said the reporting parties identified a suspect, and the investigation led to the arrest of Dustin F. Johnson.
Police arrested Johnson for B-felony robbery as well as two C-felony drug charges.
He remains in custody in the Ward County Jail.
