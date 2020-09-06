Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Montana girl

Missing Child
Missing Child(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Blackfeet Tribal Police requested an AMBER Alert for 1 year old Quorrah Marceau.

Quorrah was abducted last night by her non-custodial mother, 20-year-old Devena Kickingwoman. Law enforcement believes this child is in danger.

Devena is known to abuse drugs and has physically abused Quorrah in the past.

If you have any information on Quorrah Marceau, please contact: Blackfeet Tribal Police Department (406) 338-4000 or call 9-1-1

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Legacy Sabers football bus hits moose after game

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
The incident happened around 10 p.m. CST outside of Ray, when the right front of the bus hit the animal.

News

Canning 101

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Becky Zahn Walcker is the owner of Memories of Home by Becky and she joins us to help us take on those canning projects.

News

Indoor/Outdoor Office Tech

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Many of us are working from home now and if you’re set up with the right equipment, there’s pretty much nothing you can’t accomplish remotely.

VOD Recording

Touchmark residents end summer with 100-foot slip n’ slide

Updated: 1 hours ago
Start your day with the latest news and weather information.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Canning 101

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Dakota Today

VOD Recording

Indoor/Outdoor Office Tech

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Dakota Today

News

Transitioning Into Fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Mikalah Auer, the marketing director for the Kirkwood Mall, shows us some great items to help us transition into fall.

News

Kids Connection: Outdoor Activities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
When you live in North Dakota you have to take advantage of all of this great summer weather.

News

What we learned from raising Monarch butterflies this summer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hope Sisk
When my family brought home two Monarch butterfly larvae to raise and watch grow this summer, we didn’t realize we’d be embarking on a lesson that would shift the way we think about the change so many of us are seeing in the country.

News

NFL Roster Cuts: What former NDSU Bison made 53-man rosters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Greg Beesley
NFL Roster Cuts