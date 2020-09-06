Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Montana girl

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Blackfeet Tribal Police requested an AMBER Alert for 1 year old Quorrah Marceau.

Quorrah was abducted last night by her non-custodial mother, 20-year-old Devena Kickingwoman. Law enforcement believes this child is in danger.

Devena is known to abuse drugs and has physically abused Quorrah in the past.

If you have any information on Quorrah Marceau, please contact: Blackfeet Tribal Police Department (406) 338-4000 or call 9-1-1

