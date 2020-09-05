Advertisement

Shooting in NW Minot

Minot Police confirmed with Your News Leader a shooting took place in northwest Minot.
Minot Police confirmed with Your News Leader a shooting took place in northwest Minot.(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police confirmed with Your News Leader a shooting took place in northwest Minot.

Police said a victim was transported.

Details are limited, including the state of the victim, the circumstances leading up to the shooting, and if anyone is in custody. Your News Leader is expecting to learn more information in the coming hours.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coach Randy Hedberg honored with namesake on field in Parshall

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr and Faith Hatton
Hedberg, who was born and raised in Parshall, played college football at Minot State University, and played in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

News

Twin Buttes man indicted in fatal shooting on Fort Berthold Reservation

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Court records indicate Gillette initially claimed he accidentally shot the men, then changed his story to shooting what he thought was a home invader.

News

Mandan schools remain in their green phase despite Morton County being in the yellow

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Administrators said MPS will work with Custer Health in continuing to assess the health and safety needs of their schools, and families should continue to send their students to school as they have been.

News

Mural in Watford City is first of many

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
T hand-painted mural on main street incorporates many of the things that make the area unique. Beth and Jessie Veeder worked with an artist from Jamestown, Linda Roesch, who planned and completed the mural within three weeks.

Latest News

News

Project Tundra tour presents second test well in efforts to store CO2

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Once it’s fully constructed, researchers say Project Tundra will be the largest carbon dioxide capture project in the world.

News

Noodlezip creates GoFundMe to help lessen economic impacts of COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Before the pandemic started, Noodlezip owner Marty Lee had 11 employees.

News

International Music Camp receives resiliency grant

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The funding is meant to help the camp survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Tribal flags to fly at the International Peace Garden

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Standing Rock flag was supposed to go up in July, but plans were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Minot bookstore helping citizens with voting process

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Bookstore owner Valerie Stadick said at least a dozen people have used the service since they started offering it last week.

News

Minot Public School board discusses attendance limitations at school activities

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Three passes will be given to each football player to distribute to parents.