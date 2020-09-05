Advertisement

Saturday: 360 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

ND COVID-19
ND COVID-19(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - BY THE NUMBERS

7,334 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

500,109 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

360 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

13,334 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

4.91% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,539 – Total Active Cases

+26 Individuals from yesterday

219 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

10,640 – Total recovered since pandemic began

67 – Currently Hospitalized

+0 individuals from yesterday

5 – New Deaths*** (155 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with no underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County - 1
  • Barnes County – 15
  • Benson County – 7
  • Bottineau County – 1
  • Bowman County – 1
  • Burke County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 53
  • Cass County – 74
  • Dickey County – 1
  • Eddy County – 4
  • Emmons County - 5
  • Foster County – 3
  • Golden Valley County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 50
  • Griggs County – 1
  • LaMoure County – 1
  • Logan County – 1
  • McHenry County - 1
  • McKenzie County - 5
  • Mercer County - 1
  • Morton County – 17
  • Mountrail County – 2
  • Nelson County - 2
  • Ramsey County – 12
  • Ransom County - 2
  • Richland County - 5
  • Rolette County – 1
  • Sargent County - 1
  • Sioux County - 1
  • Stark County – 16
  • Steele County - 2
  • Stutsman County – 18
  • Traill County – 2
  • Walsh County - 4
  • Ward County – 25
  • Wells County - 1
  • Williams County – 22

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.**** The daily numbers are the actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

