NFL Roster Cuts: What former NDSU Bison made 53-man rosters

North Dakota State University Bison logo
North Dakota State University Bison logo(Associated Press)
By Greg Beesley
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At 3 p.m. CDT the NFL mandated all 32 NFL teams to finalize their 53-man rosters. Several former North Dakota State Bison were in camps looking to earn a job.

Below is a list of former NDSU players released Saturday:

Kyle Emanuel (Las Vegas)

Darrius Shepherd (Green Bay)

Zack Johnson (Green Bay)

Below is a list of Former NDSU players Waived Saturday:

Derrek Tuszka (Denver)

Ben Ellefson (Jacksonville)

Below is a list of former Bison who will start the season on their respective club’s 53-man roster:

Carson Wentz (Phildelphia)

Easton Stick (Los Angeles Chargers)

Chris Board (Baltimore)

Billy Turner (Green Bay)

Joe Haeg (Tampa Bay)

This list is being updated regularly, check back for more updates.

