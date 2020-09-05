Advertisement

Legacy Sabers football bus hits moose after game

Bus hits moose
Bus hits moose(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Legacy High School bus carrying their football team hit a moose while on their way back from a game in Williston on Friday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. CST outside of Ray, when the right front of the bus hit the animal.

The windows of the bus shattered, but there were no injuries to any players, coaches, or parents. The same can’t be said for the moose, which died on impact.

The passengers were moved to the other team bus and parents that traveled with brought everyone home safe.

The Sabers won their game in Williston 54 – 13.

