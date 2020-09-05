Advertisement

Coach Randy Hedberg honored with namesake on field in Parshall

Coach Randy Hedberg
Coach Randy Hedberg(KFYR-TV)
By Ben Barr and Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT
PARSHALL, N.D. – The Parshall-White Shield Braves and their fans all gathered together to welcome NDSU Associate Football Coach Randy Hedberg, who returned to his home turf for the ribbon cutting ceremony of Hedberg Field.

School faculty and representatives of the MHA Nation allowed Hedberg to do the honors.

Hedberg, who was born and raised in Parshall, played college football at Minot State University, and played in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was also the head coach of St. Cloud State from 1999-2007 and was inducted into the Beavers Hall of Fame in 1985.

“It’s quite an honor, especially coming from a small town and being a small town North Dakota guy. It’s kind of neat. I appreciate what Parshall did for me and growing up in a small town is always pretty special,” said Hedberg.

His brother, Rick, is also an MSU Hall of Famer and is the Vice President for Advancement at Minot State.

