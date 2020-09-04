WPSD#1 Moving to Yellow Phase, Masks Required

Williston, N.D. (KFYR) - As Williams County moves to a Moderate Risk level beginning at 5:00 p.m. Friday, Williston Public School District Number One will follow suit when students return to class on Tuesday.

Under the ‘Yellow Phase’, traditional learning will continue for all grade levels, but masks or face shields are now required for all students, staff, and parents entering the buildings. Grades K-4 and Bakken Elementary students will attend classes Monday through Thursday as usual with Fridays moving to virtual learning days to allow for deep cleanings.

Williston Middle School and Innovation Academy will transition to a hybrid schedule much like Williston High School, where students will split into groups and alternate days. The move comes as the District reports three new cases in three different buildings this week.

