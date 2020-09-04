Advertisement

What’s your risk of getting COVID-19?

By Monica Hannan
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a COVID-19 chart circling the internet that lets people know what their risk level is, depending on what they’re doing.

We wanted to find out how accurate the list is, so we contacted Dr. Todd Schaffer at Sanford Health in Bismarck. Here’s what he had to say: “The rankings were voted upon by physicians on a task force. There is no data to support it-just expert opinion. So it is impossible to say how ‘accurate’ it is. That being said, the message is that a person should social distance and wear a mask to prevent infection. The highest risk areas are areas of high density of people and would thus increase risk.”

Here’s a quick overview: You’re at low risk opening the mail, getting take out, or pumping gasoline. Moderate risk would be having dinner at someone else’s house, shopping at a mall, sending kids to school or daycare, or working in an office building. You’re a high risk if you eat at a buffet, work out at a gym or attend events with large gatherings, such as a concert or sports. The high risk group also includes religous services with 500 or more worshippers.

COVID-19 risk chart
COVID-19 risk chart(Texas Medical Association)

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The rise in infections, deaths and hospitalizations over the summer ... was blamed in part on Americans behaving heedlessly over Memorial Day and July Fourth.

National

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s report from the Labor Department added to evidence that nearly six months after the coronavirus paralyzed the country, the economy is mounting only a fitful recovery.

News

Friday: 343 new cases, no deaths; actives rise to new high

Updated: 4 hours ago
To date, there have been 12,973 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 150 deaths in North Dakota.

National

Russia publishes virus vaccine results, weeks after approval

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
International experts remained cautious over the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus disproportionately killing people of color

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Statistics show people of color are far more likely to be infected with coronavirus and die than white people.

National Politics

North Carolina kicks off mail voting amid spike in requests

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mail voting is starting in the presidential election as North Carolina begins to send out about 600,000 ballots to voters who have requested them.

Coronavirus

COVID concerns for Labor Day weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Health experts warn how Americans handle Labor Day weekend is critical.

Coronavirus

’The Batman’ shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A member of production on “The Batman” has tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K shoot has been temporarily suspended.

National

COVID case shuts down filming for 'The Batman'

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
A COVID case shuts "The Batman" down, new "Bond" trailer drops, and Coppola recuts "Godfather III" for 30th anniversary.

Coronavirus

GOP, Dems struggle to compromise on coronavirus stimulus

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT
|
Republicans and Democrats are struggling to find compromise on another COVID-stimulus funding package.