What’s your risk of getting COVID-19?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a COVID-19 chart circling the internet that lets people know what their risk level is, depending on what they’re doing.

We wanted to find out how accurate the list is, so we contacted Dr. Todd Schaffer at Sanford Health in Bismarck. Here’s what he had to say: “The rankings were voted upon by physicians on a task force. There is no data to support it-just expert opinion. So it is impossible to say how ‘accurate’ it is. That being said, the message is that a person should social distance and wear a mask to prevent infection. The highest risk areas are areas of high density of people and would thus increase risk.”

Here’s a quick overview: You’re at low risk opening the mail, getting take out, or pumping gasoline. Moderate risk would be having dinner at someone else’s house, shopping at a mall, sending kids to school or daycare, or working in an office building. You’re a high risk if you eat at a buffet, work out at a gym or attend events with large gatherings, such as a concert or sports. The high risk group also includes religous services with 500 or more worshippers.

COVID-19 risk chart (Texas Medical Association)

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.