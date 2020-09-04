Advertisement

Undercover stings in Bismarck and Dickinson uncover prostitution at Spas

Bismarck spa bust w mugs
Bismarck spa bust w mugs(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people have been arrested and one other is wanted for facilitating prostitution at spas in Bismarck and Dickinson.

According to Bismarck Police, in July of 2019, an undercover officer was sent to the Hong Kong Spa in Bismarck where he was offered a sexual favor during his massage.

A few days later, Dickinson Police received a tip that a masseuse performed a sex act on a man at the Tokyo Q Spa in Dickinson in exchange for money.

An employee of the Hong Kong Spa in Bismarck came to the Police Department in July of 2019 and said she was being underpaid and forced to perform sex acts on customers by the owners.

According to Police, the woman identified 56-year-old, Jiang Jennings as the owner of the spa in Bismarck and Dickinson.

Police say Jennings previously owned a massage spa in Mandan which had been shut down by police.

The employee told Police after the Mandan spa had been shut down, Jennings and her associate 64-year-old Lance Jacobson were paying 66-year-old,Craig Grorud to falsely list his name as the business owner of the Hong Kong Spa.

In July 2020, Bismarck Police sent an undercover individual to Hong Kong Spa with a recording device and a concealed camera.

Police say the employee inappropriately touched the individual and offered to perform sex acts on him multiple times.

In Dickinson, police received an anonymous letter stating the Tokyo Q Spa was also offering sexual favors to customers for a tip.

On August 19th, Dickinson PD sent an undercover individual into the Spa. Police say the induvial was offered a sexual favor and full service for an extra $100.

Police identified the masseuse as Jennings.

Again on August 31st, Dickinson Police had an undercover individual offered sex acts at the Tokyo Q Spa.

Lance Jacobson, Jiang Jennings, and Craig Grorud are all charged with facilitating prostitution.

Jacobson and Jennings have been arrested.

A warrant has been issued for Grorud.

