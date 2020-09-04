Twin Buttes man indicted in fatal shooting on Fort Berthold Reservation

BISMARCK, N.D. – A federal grand jury indicted a 34-year-old Twin Buttes man on a series of charges, including second-degree murder, in a fatal shooting on the Fort Berthold Reservation.

Last month, Your News Leader reported that Christopher Lewis Gillette was arrested after federal agents said he shot two men in a home on Aug. 14.

Investigators said one man was pronounced dead on scene, and the other treated at the hospital.

Court records indicate Gillette initially claimed he accidentally shot the men, then changed his story to shooting what he thought was a home invader.

Eventually, investigators said he admitted the three men were smoking methamphetamine, and he got mad at them and fired the gun to intimidate them.

Gillette remains in custody in the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center, and will stand trial Oct. 26, according to online records.

He faces the following charges:

-Second-degree murder

-assault with a dangerous weapon (2 counts)

-assault with intent to commit murder

-assault resulting in serious bodily injury

-use of a firearm in relation to felony crime of violence

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.