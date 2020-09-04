Tribal flags to fly at the International Peace Garden

INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDEN – The International Peace Garden board approved flying the flags of all five North Dakota tribes.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa flag has flown on the grounds since November 2019, and a new board member, Les Thomas, is working to get all of the flags on the grounds.

“The whole world right now, according to North Dakota Tourism, they want to know about the native cultures of both countries, and this is the perfect opportunity for us to develop this area, and educate the travelers from around the world,” said Thomas.

The Standing Rock flag was supposed to go up in July, but plans were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

