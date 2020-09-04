Advertisement

“There may be counties that actually should be in the orange risk level” – State COO

By Jacob Notermann
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After Gov. Doug Burgum raised eight North Dakota counties to a moderate risk level for COVID-19 and lowered the level for 13 others, it’s generated a lot of questions and some confusion. The office gave out a rough list of qualifications on who fits which category and why.

The Governor’s Office unveiled a rubric that counties can use to determine which COVID risk level they should be in. The shifts in color are based on three criteria: positive rates, active cases, and testing capacity. While there’s no specific trigger, the office gave this chart as a risk calculator.

ND COVID CHART
ND COVID CHART(NDDOH)

Each counties threat level will be evaluated on a weekly basis, and guidelines and recommendations could change. However, with the lag in data, State COO Tammy Miller said that the color these counties are in could have been adjusted more.

“When we evaluated the risk this time, we moved counties only one level. There may be counties that actually should be in the orange risk level, but they just went to moderate this first time,” Miller said.

Burgum said he wouldn’t look into mandatory moves until the positive rate hit double digits, or “High Risk” according to the chart.

These three are not the determining factors, and each factor isn’t necessarily weighed the same. Miller even added that these thresholds are likely to change throughout the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The rise in infections, deaths and hospitalizations over the summer ... was blamed in part on Americans behaving heedlessly over Memorial Day and July Fourth.

Coronavirus

What’s your risk of getting COVID-19?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Hannan
There's a COVID-19 chart circling the internet that lets people know what their risk level is, depending on what they're doing.

National

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s report from the Labor Department added to evidence that nearly six months after the coronavirus paralyzed the country, the economy is mounting only a fitful recovery.

News

Friday: 343 new cases, no deaths; actives rise to new high

Updated: 5 hours ago
To date, there have been 12,973 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 150 deaths in North Dakota.

Latest News

National

Russia publishes virus vaccine results, weeks after approval

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
International experts remained cautious over the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus disproportionately killing people of color

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Statistics show people of color are far more likely to be infected with coronavirus and die than white people.

National Politics

North Carolina kicks off mail voting amid spike in requests

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mail voting is starting in the presidential election as North Carolina begins to send out about 600,000 ballots to voters who have requested them.

Coronavirus

COVID concerns for Labor Day weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Health experts warn how Americans handle Labor Day weekend is critical.

Coronavirus

’The Batman’ shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A member of production on “The Batman” has tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K shoot has been temporarily suspended.

National

COVID case shuts down filming for 'The Batman'

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
A COVID case shuts "The Batman" down, new "Bond" trailer drops, and Coppola recuts "Godfather III" for 30th anniversary.