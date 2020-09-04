Advertisement

September is Alzheimer’s Awareness month

Alzheimer's Awareness month
Alzheimer's Awareness month(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 3, 2020
MINOT, N.D. – September is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

Wearing purple helps show support for those who suffer from the disease and their caretakers.

It also raises awareness, a crucial factor for the Alzheimer’s Association.

More than 14,000 North Dakotans are affected by the disease, many of whom are being taken care of by family members and loved ones.

Audrey Williamson, the Regional Care Consultant with the Alzheimer’s Association, explained how support and awareness are important in helping take care of affected individuals and their family members.

“Awareness is crucial for people who know that there is education out there to help support them, there are resources out that are out there to support them. You know, we need a village,” said Williamson.

September is the biggest month for fundraising for the organization, mainly through their walking events.

“In North Dakota, we have three out of the four walks that occur in September. The walk is the largest fundraiser to raise funds for the care, support, and research of Alzheimer’s,” said Bultema, the Alzheimer’s Association Regional Senior Development Manager.

Supporters held a walk in Minot’s Oak Park Aug. 29.

The next three walks will be in Bismarck, Fargo, and Grand Forks.

You can find these events and more info: https://www.alz.org/events/event_search?etid=1&cid=0&zip=

