Police searching for suspect who slashed multiple tires

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say multiple cars had their tires slashed early Thursday morning, and the suspect is at large.

According to Lt. Luke Gardiner with the Bismarck Police Department, nine cars had their tires slashed in the 200 block of East Arbor Ave around 4:30 a.m.

Officers say each vehicle had a puncture in one tire.

The suspect is described as being 6ft tall, with a skinny build, wearing dark clothing and a backwards baseball hat.

Bismarck police say the case is under investigation.

