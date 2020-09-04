Advertisement

Police searching for suspect who slashed multiple tires

Bismarck Police Department
Bismarck Police Department(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say multiple cars had their tires slashed early Thursday morning, and the suspect is at large.

According to Lt. Luke Gardiner with the Bismarck Police Department, nine cars had their tires slashed in the 200 block of East Arbor Ave around 4:30 a.m.

Officers say each vehicle had a puncture in one tire.

The suspect is described as being 6ft tall, with a skinny build, wearing dark clothing and a backwards baseball hat.

Bismarck police say the case is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday: 343 new cases, no deaths; actives rise to new high

Updated: 2 hours ago
To date, there have been 12,973 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 150 deaths in North Dakota.

News

Minot Public Schools sees slight decrease in enrollment

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The families of more than 1,100 students elected to begin the year through distance learning.

News

11 percent of North Dakota’s citizens are living below the poverty line

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Monica Hannan
The federal poverty threshold hovers at around $26,000 a year for a family of four.

News

Minot Public Schools reintegration committee to take closer look at locker policies

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
At Thursday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer advised the board to accept the petition.

Latest News

News

September is Alzheimer’s Awareness month

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Supporters held a walk in Minot’s Oak Park Aug. 29. The next three walks will be in Bismarck, Fargo, and Grand Forks.

News

Rolette County Courthouse closed Friday due to water issue

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The clerk of court’s office in Rolette County said there were no court appearances scheduled for Friday.

News

Les Thomas becomes first Native American on International Peace Garden board

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Les Thomas is a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and is working to incorporate Native American culture into the gardens.

News

Health and safety measures at Dakota College at Bottineau this year

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Mask requirements, constant disinfecting, and social distancing won’t stop students at Dakota College at Bottineau from going to class.

News

Fire destroys railroad bridge in Beulah

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Basin said the line caught fire around 2 p.m., and city and rural departments responded. The fire was under control by the next day.

News

Stark County adding extra patrols near crash areas

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is doing their part to lower those numbers.