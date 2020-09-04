Noodlezip creates GoFundMe to help lessen economic impacts of COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since the North Dakota Smart Restart guidelines were released in May, many restaurants and businesses across the state are trying to bounce back from the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Like many restaurant owners, the owner of Noodlezip in Bismarck is trying to keep his establishment afloat.

Before the pandemic started, Noodlezip owner Marty Lee had 11 employees.

Now that number is down to six, because there aren’t enough customers to warrant keeping a full staff.

Noodlezip owner Marty Lee’s dream, was to own his own restaurant, and things were going great, until the pandemic put the economy into a tailspin.

“Financially we weren’t stable since July and June. I was not able to make any profit off of my restaurant with the lower sales,” said Lee.

But in July, everything came to a screeching halt, as an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Let’s not get stressed about it; I mean it is what it is, I mean I feel like I lost 2020, but it’s the nature of the business,” said Lee.

Making less money, Lee had to find a way to pay the bills.

“So we asked for help, with GoFundMe paging and then you know Shane and Stephanie from next door from Butterhorn, they stepped in and said, ‘you know what, we need to help each other. We’re just going to donate a portion of our sales on this week,’ and I was like ‘wow,’ I would have never thought about that,” said Lee.

After reopening for carry-out meals only in early August, Lee said business is still slow.

However, he said he’s not rushing to open the dining area while COVID numbers are climbing in Burleigh County.

Lee said he is not letting COVID-19 get him down, and he looks to 2021 as the year to accomplish the many goals he has for his restaurant.

You can find Noodlezip’s GoFundMe at: https://noodlezip.com/covid-19-donation

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.