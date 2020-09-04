Advertisement

Mural in Watford City is first of many

Watford City mural
Watford City mural(KFYR-TV)
By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - A mural that was painted on the side of the Door 204 coffee shop in Watford City is hopefully the first of many that will be done throughout the city. The project was completed this week, and it is the start of the Long X Arts Foundation’s goal to cultivate arts and culture in the community.

T hand-painted mural on main street incorporates many of the things that make the area unique. Beth and Jessie Veeder worked with an artist from Jamestown, Linda Roesch, who planned and completed the mural within three weeks.

“I really feel like art is economic development, art is tourism, art is a sign of a healthy community, the arts also tell the community’s story, right, so if you’re visiting you might get a feel for who we are based on the artist expressing themselves,” said Long X Arts Foundation Director Jessie Veeder.

The painting includes longhorn steers that represent when the Long X Trail acted as a route cattlemen used to travel across the country. It’s set in the badlands, complete with hay bales, an oil derrick, the Long X Bridge, and the Missouri River.

“I think that there’s already been some discussion about some different buildings who are going to be looking into doing the same type of thing,” said Door 204 Owner Beth Veeder.

The Veeders say they hope people take pictures in front of it if they’re visiting the area. The next mural in the works will be at the Jack and Jill grocery store with help from a high school art class.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Twin Buttes man indicted in fatal shooting on Fort Berthold Reservation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Court records indicate Gillette initially claimed he accidentally shot the men, then changed his story to shooting what he thought was a home invader.

News

Mandan schools remain in their green phase despite Morton County being in the yellow

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Administrators said MPS will work with Custer Health in continuing to assess the health and safety needs of their schools, and families should continue to send their students to school as they have been.

News

Project Tundra tour presents second test well in efforts to store CO2

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Once it’s fully constructed, researchers say Project Tundra will be the largest carbon dioxide capture project in the world.

News

Noodlezip creates GoFundMe to help lessen economic impacts of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Before the pandemic started, Noodlezip owner Marty Lee had 11 employees.

Latest News

News

International Music Camp receives resiliency grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The funding is meant to help the camp survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Tribal flags to fly at the International Peace Garden

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Standing Rock flag was supposed to go up in July, but plans were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Minot bookstore helping citizens with voting process

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Bookstore owner Valerie Stadick said at least a dozen people have used the service since they started offering it last week.

News

Minot Public School board discusses attendance limitations at school activities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Three passes will be given to each football player to distribute to parents.

News

Minot school administrators discuss free meal policies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The applications also help determine funding for federal title programs.

News

Mandan Fire Relief Center assists residents affected by fire at old Lewis and Clark Motel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
One of the owners told Your News Leader, residents in 21 apartments could be allowed back as early as tomorrow.