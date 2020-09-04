Mural in Watford City is first of many

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - A mural that was painted on the side of the Door 204 coffee shop in Watford City is hopefully the first of many that will be done throughout the city. The project was completed this week, and it is the start of the Long X Arts Foundation’s goal to cultivate arts and culture in the community.

T hand-painted mural on main street incorporates many of the things that make the area unique. Beth and Jessie Veeder worked with an artist from Jamestown, Linda Roesch, who planned and completed the mural within three weeks.

“I really feel like art is economic development, art is tourism, art is a sign of a healthy community, the arts also tell the community’s story, right, so if you’re visiting you might get a feel for who we are based on the artist expressing themselves,” said Long X Arts Foundation Director Jessie Veeder.

The painting includes longhorn steers that represent when the Long X Trail acted as a route cattlemen used to travel across the country. It’s set in the badlands, complete with hay bales, an oil derrick, the Long X Bridge, and the Missouri River.

“I think that there’s already been some discussion about some different buildings who are going to be looking into doing the same type of thing,” said Door 204 Owner Beth Veeder.

The Veeders say they hope people take pictures in front of it if they’re visiting the area. The next mural in the works will be at the Jack and Jill grocery store with help from a high school art class.

