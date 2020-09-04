Minot school administrators discuss free meal policies

MINOT,N.D. – Now through the rest of 2020, students in the Minot Public School district will receive meals free of charge.

Minot Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer reminded parents that the meal is only for the main entree and no à La Carte items.

He also encouraged families who think they will need assistance past December to fill out the application for the free lunch program now.

The applications also help determine funding for federal title programs.

“This only goes through the 31st of December. So starting January 1 as of right now we will be back to our regular pay service. So the quicker we can get that signed and on board the better off we are,” said Vollmer.

