Minot Public Schools sees slight decrease in enrollment

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Public Schools enrollment is down slightly this year compared to last, according to numbers from the district.

As of Aug. 31, the first day for distance learners, the district had a student population of 7,724.

This number is down 66 students from the 2019 opening enrollment.

The families of more than 1,100 students elected to begin the year through distance learning.

