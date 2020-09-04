Minot Public Schools reintegration committee to take closer look at locker policies

MINOT, N.D. – Earlier this week a group of parents in the Minot Public School District submitted a petition to allow students to use their lockers to the Minot School Board.

More than 650 people signed the petition so far.

At Thursday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer advised the board to accept the petition.

He says the plan was designed to be flexible.

“The reintegration plan said from day one this is a flexible plan. We will revisit it. We will go back. We will meet on Thursday. We will discuss it,” said Vollmer.

Vollmer said he will bring the issue to the Reintegration planning committee meeting this coming Thursday.

