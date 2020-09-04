Minot Public School board discusses attendance limitations at school activities

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School Board and administrators in the district said there is a limit to how many people are allowed to attend extracurricular activities.

At Thursday night’s school board meeting Minot Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said schools will be working to get parents to games through a limited voucher system.

Vollmer said three passes will be given to each football player to distribute to parents.

Teachers will also need a separate pass to enter.

“The idea that I guess I’m trying to get across to everyone is that we will not have open seating at our athletic events,” said Vollmer.

Varsity games will be broadcast by Minot Public Schools.

Contact the superintendent’s office for more information on how to tune in.

