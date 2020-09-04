Minot bookstore helping citizens with voting process

MINOT, N.D. – Main Street Books in downtown Minot recently began helping residents register to vote and cast absentee ballots.

Staff at the bookstore help fill out the online application, and then print and fax it to the Minot auditor.

Bookstore owner Valerie Stadick said at least a dozen people have used the service since they started offering it last week.

“I’m sure we will be helping a lot more. We haven’t really advertised it much except on Facebook and our website, but we just think it’s important that everyone vote,” said Stadick.

To take advantage of the service be sure to bring in your identification.

It’s nonpartisan, and free of charge.

The state election day is scheduled for November 3.

