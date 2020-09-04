Mandan schools remain in their green phase despite Morton County being in the yellow

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite Governor Doug Burgum moving Morton County from green to yellow, Mandan Public School administrators decided to remain in their green phase of instruction.

Kindergarten through fifth grade is attending school fully face-to-face and the Middle and High school are operating under the district’s hybrid model.

Administrators said MPS will work with Custer Health in continuing to assess the health and safety needs of their schools, and families should continue to send their students to school as they have been.

Masks are required for everyone on school property when social distancing isn’t possible.

