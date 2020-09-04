Mandan Fire Relief Center assists residents affected by fire at old Lewis and Clark Motel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After another apartment fire in Mandan on Wednesday, more than 50 people are still displaced from the old Lewis and Clark motel. Volunteers with the Mandan Fire Relief Center are helping residents get through the next week.

“By having this site already up and running, we were able to bring them (into the relief center) that night either before or after they checked into the Baymont for their hotel. We were able to get them their personal hygiene items. We were able to get them a couple changes of clothes,” said Mandan Fire Relief coordinator, Patty Barrette.

One of the owners told Your News Leader, residents in 21 apartments could be allowed back as early as tomorrow. 49 of the 50 apartments are expected to be returned to the residents by next Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.