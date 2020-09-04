Advertisement

Les Thomas becomes first Native American on International Peace Garden board

Les Thomas
Les Thomas(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDEN – Changes are on the way for the International Peace Garden, the first of which is a new board member who wants to expand the garden’s mission.

After more than 80 years of history the International Peace Garden is going to finally have a Native American board member. Les Thomas is a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and is working to incorporate Native American culture into the gardens.

”This is a perfect opportunity for us to develop this area here and educate the travelers from throughout the world about the native cultures of both countries,” said Thomas.

Les said that Native culture is a big draw in North Dakota tourism, and CEO Tim Chapman said bringing it to the gardens makes it easier for tourists to see and learn about.

”Les is really well versed in the history of the area, and knows people all throughout the region who want to be part of the peace discussion here, and also want to tell the history of the land,” said Chapman.

Thomas said his dream is to set up teepees, earth lodges, and native crafters from across both countries.

”Bringing the cultural aspect of the tribes of North Dakota, and the first nations of Canada, and working together as partners is going to be a challenge and a unique experience, because it’s never been done before,” said Thomas.

This is just a few of the additions coming up for the park.

For more information you can go to: https://peacegarden.com/

