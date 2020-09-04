Advertisement

International Music Camp receives resiliency grant

International Music Camp
International Music Camp(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DUNSEITH, N.D. – The International Music Camp received $50,000 in grant money through the United States Regional Arts Resilience Fund.

The grant came from Arts Midwest and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for under-resourced arts organizations.

The camp was closed this year due to the coronavirus.

Camp directors said this was a rough year. The funding is meant to help the camp survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it really speaks to the fact that arts and culture plays a really big role in life in North Dakota, and the role that the International Music Camp plays in supporting rural life is really important and a crucial part to life here in North Dakota,” said Tim Baumann, camp director.

The camp moved some classes online this year, but they hope to open back up next summer.

