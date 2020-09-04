Advertisement

Health and safety measures at Dakota College at Bottineau this year

Dakota College at Bottineau
Dakota College at Bottineau(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. - Students at Dakota College at Bottineau have returned to face-to-face learning in the new semester while also getting used to new COVID-19 guidelines to ensure this year goes smoothly.

Mask requirements, constant disinfecting, and social distancing won’t stop students at Dakota College at Bottineau from going to class.

“It hasn’t posed much of  a challenge you just wear a mask, and sanitize a little more. I frequently washed my hands before anyway,” said first year student Eric Sortland.

Now that students are back on campus, socially-distanced class rooms have become the norm. The campus also has a mask policy in place that requires they wear one outside of class or if they can’t stay distanced.

“Most of my classes have very few students anyway, but so far I think everyone here is really embracing the hygiene and staying clean,” said Sortland.

Students are also taking sanitization into their own hands. A new policy requires students to sanitize their work areas after every class. Faculty said that so far students have been happy to comply.

“It’s like a community responsibility to make sure that we can stay on campus as long as possible. And so I think that they want to be here, we want to be here so it’s kind of like a group effort,” said Social Science Professor Dr. Zahra Moss.

The college is using a number of different software to help students stay connected to their classes, on or off campus. While teaching, professors are being broadcast and recorded for their students who can interact in real time.

“This fall semester when we opened every single class had a feature so they can be transmitted and they have to be recorded,” said Larry Brooks, Associate Dean for Academic and Student Affairs.

Overall, faculty said they are glad students seem to be taking the precautions seriously.

“I have been impressed. Students understand that the ability to continue here on campus depends on all of us being safe,” said Campus Dean Jerry Migler.

Keeping classes going, one precaution at a time.

The college will also be offering COVID-19 testing for students Friday, Sept. 4. From 9-11 a.m. in the Thatcher Hall gym.

